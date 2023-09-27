City Council approves contract to begin water line extension to service local food plant

The contact is being led with A.E. Shull & Company and will cost $3,470,530.50 to complete.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council recently approved construction to begin work on a water line extension to service the John Soules Foods plant.

The project will consist of 14,700 linear feet of a new 16-inch diameter water line extension to the John Soules Food plant, located at 10150 FM 14 in Tyler.

The water line will enable retail water service for the plant, allowing for Tyler Water Utilities customers an average monthly water demand between 12 to 15 million gallons.

The John Soules Food plant is a current TWU customer and is located within the city limits. In the meantime, Southern Utilities is working through a wholesale water contract with the city of Tyler until the construction is complete.

Last year, the City Council approved an engineering contract for the project after the company requested water services from TWU in October 2021.