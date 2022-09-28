Tyler City Council approves five-year $2.6 million agreement to purchase new law enforcement technology

The police department will receive 88 in-car systems, 200 tasers and 225 body cams, Chief Jimmy Toler said.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a five-year agreement to purchase two-shot tasers, updated in-car video systems and body cameras for the Tyler Police Department.

During the council meeting, Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler said the new systems, related technology and training costs $2.6 million, which covers fiscal years 2023 through 2027.

The police department will receive 88 in-car systems, 200 tasers and 225 body cams, Toler said.

In-car cameras will have integrated license plate reader abilities. Each officer will have new body-worn cameras. There will be unlimited video storage capabilities and upgraded tasers for each officer. The company will also provide associated software, hardware, services and warranties, the city of Tyler said.

Tyler Municipal Court staff will also get new video equipment and tasers. Tyler Fire Department investigators will receive new body cameras and tasers as well, Toler said.

Toler said the taser having two shots allows officers to act quicker instead of having to dig back into their pocket and put in a new cartridge.

"This allows (the officer) to have that option and if something malfunctions you don't end up with actually making contact and you have to discharge it again," Toler said. "It gives you that immediate second option."

Through the agreement with AXON Enterprise, Inc., Toler said company will provide any needed upgrades or fix damages through 2027.

The first payment installment will be $533,428.56 and made in fiscal year 2023. Annual payments of $517,767.76 will be made in fiscal years 2024 through 2027, according to the city of Tyler.

Toler said that as technology changes, it's important to maintain updates and make sure the equipment remains compatible.

"I think it's just like the bones you carry in your hand. It's like the computers that are on your desk. The electronics that I'm getting get more sophisticated, they get better. And they get well compact," Toler said. "Body cameras and car videos are the same way. They have to enhance to be able to attach the computers and the cars that we're putting out in the field."

With the updates, the in-car systems will be able to pull information, such as case numbers, types of calls and locations, from the body camera footage using cloud storage, Toler said.

"It also removes some of those those human factors … (like) hitting the wrong button on something," Toler said. "Previously we had in-house boards, the cloud storage now allow us to set long retention rates and make it easy for coverage."

Council members also approved applying for grant funding in an amount not to exceed $105,250 to be used for bullet-resistant equipment for the Tyler Police Department. The funding would come from the Office of the Governor, Public Safety Office - Criminal Justice Division.

Toler said Gov. Greg Abbott has pushed for police departments and other law agencies having more bullet-resistant protection, especially after the school shooting in Uvalde.

He said through the funding, all patrol officers could receive bullet-resistant shields to help in responding to an active shooter situation.