Tyler City Council approves LED Curve Warning System on Shiloh Road, retroreflective signal backplates on 106 traffic signals

TYLER, Texas — Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved contracts to install an LED Curve Warning System on Shiloh Road at Sweetbriar Lane and retroreflective backplates on 106 City traffic signals to improve safety and reduce crashes.

The council approved contracts with Yvonne Newman Engineering, Inc. to add the LED curve warning system, where crashes have occurred through the reverse curve between New Copeland Road and Donnybrook Avenue. The cost is $61,035, according to the city's news release.

Federal funds will cover 90% of the construction cost, with the remaining 10% being funded by the city of Tyler. The project construction should begin in August 2024.

The retroreflective backplates will be installed at 106 of the 149 traffic signals in the city. This project will replace over 3,700 LED signal indications and install over 1,100 LED signal indications. This should cost $1,479,460, the city of Tyler said.

Federal funds will also cover 90% of the construction and 10% will be funded by the Texas Department of Transportation. Construction will start in March 2024.

"Crashes have occurred through this reverse curve, and the LED Curve Warning System is a proven treatment for increasing safety on roadways such as this one," said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. “The backplates have been shown to reduce traffic crashes by 15 percent and will make the traffic signal indications more visible during nighttime operations."