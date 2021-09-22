Tyler City Council approves program to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination among city employees

The COVID-19 Vaccination: Medical Insurance Premium Rebate Program is a tool to help stop the pandemic and give back to city employees who worked through it.

TYLER, Texas — In a 4-2 vote Wednesday, Tyler City Council approved a program that will give incentives, such as money or days off, for employees who choose to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Vaccination: Medical Insurance Premium Rebate Program is a tool to help stop the pandemic and give back to city employees who worked through it, said Regina Moss, Tyler director of organizational development.

Eligible employees who show proof of vaccination can receive up to $730 if they are enrolled with the city's medical insurance plan. Those enrolled on an outside plan can receive up to $500.