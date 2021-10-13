Tyler City Council approves redistricting criteria

The assessment of the 2020 Census shows Tyler has 105,917 residents, making the ideal population for each district 17,653.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council on Wednesday heard an initial assessment of information related to council redistricting and approved criteria for the process.

Philip Arnold, attorney with consultant Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, talked through the assessment with council members.

District 3 is the smallest with a population of 16,223, while District 5 is the largest with a population of 19,243, making the total deviation 17%. These numbers show that the city had uneven population growth.