Tyler City Council approves grant funding application for bomb squad

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council on Wednesday gave the Tyler Fire Department approval to seek grant funding for a remote control robot to assist the department's bomb disposal squad

The city council members gave the fire department the approval to apply and accept grants totaling $49,993.50.

This grant funding comes from the Office of the Texas Governor’s Homeland Security Grant Division and the State Homeland Security Program, which is managed by the East Texas Council of Governments, the city of Tyler said.

If Tyler Fire receives the grant funding, it would be used to purchase a remote control robot for the department's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Regional Response Team.

"This additional piece of equipment will assist in safe identification, the rendering safe of unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive devices," said Fire Chief David Coble. "At this time our bomb team is fully accredited, operational and has already made several calls that fall within our response area."