TYLER, Texas — Tyler City Councilman Criss Sudduth, who represented District 6, passed away Thursday after a long illness.

“It was my honor and privilege to serve with Criss,” said Mayor Martin Heines. “His strength of character, unwavering optimism and faith inspired our City Council and the entire East Texas community.”

Sudduth was a graduate of both Robert E. Lee High School and Tyler Junio College. He worked an an insurance agent in Tyler for 30 years and was the President of Ark Assurance Group, Inc. at the time of his death.

Sudduth was elected in 2019 following a special election. He was to serve the remainder of Councilman John Nix's term.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Councilman Sudduth, who was a devoted public servant, father, husband and leader within the Tyler community,” said City Manager Ed Broussard. “The City of Tyler mourns alongside his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Sudduth was an active member of the Tyler and East Texas community serving on a number of boards, including the BBB, the Tyler Area Builders' Association, County Rehabilitation Center and SBMP.

He legacy included service to the North Tyler Developmental Academy, Tyler Area Drug Abuse Program, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Contact Club and the Independent Insurance Agents of Tyler. He was active at his church, Green Acres Baptisit Church, where he co-coordinated the 10:30 Resonate Worship service.

He was married to his wife Dana for more than 35 years. They had three children and three grandchildren.

Sudduth's seat will remain vacant until the May 2020 election for District 6.