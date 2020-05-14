TYLER, Texas — With many areas beginning to reopen, some are concerned that people are forgetting that COVID-19 is still spreading.

Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar, who has a doctorate in nursing management, says she has been seeing some risky behavior.

“It's very difficult to keep social distance in a large number of people,” said McKellar. “We heard about a gathering that was supposed to take place this coming Saturday, but we were able to reach out to that person and so I think that that is now going to be canceled.”

McKellar is concerned that many of Tyler’s citizens may not understand the severity of COVID-19 and how it is spread.

“A large portion of the people in my district are African-American we have some underlying diseases that are in our community,” said McKellar. "Hypertension, diabetes, Immune systems that may be compromised, if you have any of those, if you're a senior citizen or you have grandparents just be careful interacting and being around them.”

She also says she understands that people are tired of being at home, but practicing social distancing is still a must.

“We still have to do all the things that the Center for Disease Control told us,” McKellar said. “And of course, our own task force here in Tyler.”

McKellar says she understands that economics is important.

“I understand that, I don't want to see anybody sick and I don't want to see anybody lose their lives,” McKellar explained.

Smith County has reported 186 cases of COVID-19 with four deaths and 125 recoveries. There are currently 57 active cases.

Dr. McKellar says if any of her constituents have problems finding a mask to get in touch with her and she will locate them.