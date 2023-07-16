Tyler Civic Theater cast previews 'Footloose' at True Vine to build excitement ahead of opening show

TYLER, Texas — Ten years ago, Tyler Civic Theater performed "Footloose" for the first time. Now, a decade later the show is being brought back to life again on the same stage.

“I think what people can expect is that what we’ve done here is part tribute, part celebration and part dedication. It’s a little bit of all the above. When I did this 10 years ago, it was the first time I had ever directed a show. I’d always been an actor and I kind of fell into it. It ended up being one of the biggest blessings in my life,” said Stephen Rainwater, director of "Footloose" at Tyler Civic Theater.