Tyler Civic Theatre cancels summer musicals

The Tyler Civic Theatre is the latest place in Tyler to have to close their doors to the public.

TYLER, Texas — After weeks of preparing to showcase Beauty and the Beast and West Side story, the Tyler Civic Theatre has decided to cancel both musicals.

Businesses, small and large, restaurants, and even the performing arts continue to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According David Dickerson, board member of Tyler Civic Theatre, it was the best decision for the well-being for everyone involved.

"Ultimately, I think it was the right decision,” said Dickerson. “In one way it was sort of the easy decision to make, because it's protecting people.”

Crew and casts members at the non-profit did many things to be as safe as possible during rehearsals, and the building was constantly disinfected.

“The initial meetings were all mask, and then, once rehearsal started, there was sort of a laugh, we relaxed the masking a bit, because the cast would break up into smaller groups,” said Dickerson.

However, as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, leaders at the Tyler Civic Theatre wanted safety to be top priority.

“We hate all the work that went in that now doesn't get to be shared with the public, but theater is not just about the production, or the public,” said Dickerson. “It's also about the relationships among the cast and crew, and that's the amazing part.”

DeAnna Hargrove, managing director of the Tyler Civic Theatre, says they could face hardships in the future.

“It's more than a quarter of our income for the year actually because the late spring and early summer is actually our biggest time of the year,” said Hargrove. “The impact is huge and roughly, I would say that impacted about a third of our annual income.”

Every production the nonprofit puts on brings in funds to continue producing shows for the people of East Texas. To make up the funds already spent on the cancelled productions and to continue to produce shows later on this year, the theatre is asking the community to make donations. Every donation made will go to future shows and help maintain the building.