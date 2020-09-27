Tyler Civic Theatre returns to the stage with 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'

Based on Truman Capote's classic novella, performances of "Breakfast at Tiffany's" are slated to begin this Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — The story that marks Tyler Civic Theatre’s triumphant return to live audiences begins on a dark and stormy night, with soft rumbles of thunder and the sounds of pattering rain, as actor Ryan Ordmandy shakes off his umbrella and steps into the bar for a quick visit with an old friend.

With strategically placed spotlights, the soft twinkle of music and an extensive array of props, thus begins the whirlwind tale of the captivating Miss Holiday Golightly, who transforms Manhattan’s Upper East Side with her mysterious antics, wild parties and vague past.

Based on Truman Capote's classic novella, performances of "Breakfast at Tiffany's" are slated to begin this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and will run weekends through Oct. 1 at the Braithewaite Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive.