Tyler Civil Patrol teaches youth how to fly aircraft, become leaders

TYLER, Texas — At a hangar on the grounds of the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, East Texas teens can learn how to fly aircrafts while also gaining important skills like respect and integrity.

Civil Air Patrol Tyler Composite Squadron is an all-volunteer civilian auxiliary unit of the United States Air Force. The national branch of the Civil Air Patrol was founded in 1941 just days before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Kids involved in the CAP Cadet Program learn character development and the principles of flying an aircraft.

Army veteran Lt. Col Michael W. Hodge with the Civil Air Patrol Tyler Composite Squadron said kids ages 12 to 18 are able to become aerospace leaders in the community as well as public and private career sectors.

"By the age of 16, they can qualify to fly an airplane," Hodge said.

CAP cadets follow the Air Force structure but they're are not required to go into the military, Hodge said.

The CAP Cadet Program also helps youth be aware of the roughly 60,000 aerospace industry job opportunities in Texas.

Cadets learn how to have employable skills, such as respect, excellence, integrity, volunteer service, professional attitude, sense of urgency and notetaking, said Air Force veteran Lt. Col Rick Schmitt with the Civil Air Patrol Tyler Composite Squadron.

Schmitt said the cadet program meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Tyler CAP's hangar at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, located at 1594 Dixie Drive.

CAP gives youth tremendous access to aviation knowledge and technology. Those interested in joining can learn more at captylertx.com. Potential cadets have to attend three meetings before becoming a part of the unit.

Those at CAP suggest cadets find what career path they'd like to pursue early, Schmitt said.

"They go from the ground to air," Schmitt said. "If you want to be an asset to your community, we strongly encourage you to come every Tuesday night."