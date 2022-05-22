Jumpshot Coffee striving to make worldwide difference

Jumpshot Coffee is donating portions of their proceeds to children in Uganda.

TYLER, Texas — After being open just two months, Jumpshot Coffee in Tyler has already become a fan favorite. With drinks, pastries and much more, the shop has found themselves a loyal customer base.

However, as owners Levi and Sasha Rodriguez emphasized, their mission is much greater than coffee. They've created an initiative to help children in need in Uganda. It's something they've done before the shop opened. But they see Jumpshot Coffee as a perfect way to continue to provide assistance.

"We’ve been meeting people, serving people, and giving them the opportunity to learn about our orphanage in Uganda and be part of what we do," said Sasha Rodriguez.

Portions of the proceeds from the coffee shop go straight to the Ugandan children. Levi Rodriguez believes the ability to give back is a blessing, not only to the Tyler community, but to those in need all the way across the world.

"Getting these children fed, nourished, getting them the healthcare that they need. As well as, we have a vision to grow and build a compound and teach them skills, the ability to impact their community. And have trades that they can use in their society," he said.

They held their official "grand opening" event Saturday at the coffee shop, with live music, a bounce house, and the opportunity to get to know more about Jumpshot Coffee. It also allowed them to explain their partnership with the children in Uganda and what others can also do to help.

Sasha Rodriguez says she and Levi are honored to have received such a warm welcome and great support from the Tyler community. They're confident that business will continue to boom and allow them more opportunities to keep helping their friends across the world.