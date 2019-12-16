TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Community Band has performed a Christmas concert at the Atria Willow Park for the past several years to give thanks to the assisted living facility.

The band’s president Cheryl Hale, says a while back the band needed a place to rehearse and the facility offered its atrium, a large space with high ceilings.

“It pushes the sound down in really cool ways that make every instrument of the band really clear to our audience,” explained Richard York, the band’s announcer.

Now, the concert has become a tradition for the band and the Atria residents.

“We just like giving back to the seniors, you know, because it's something fun for them,” Hale said.

The band performed eight Christmas classics breaking up some of the songs by showing off certain instruments. However, the concert wasn’t all music.

Hale put a spin to the classic holiday poem, Twas the Night Before Christmas.

“So that I could feed a rhyme into whatever song they were playing," explained York.

The concert filled residents with smiles, laughter and even tears.