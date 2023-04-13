Tyler Junior College just one of multiple colleges, universities across Texas to be 'swatted'

Tyler police received a vague call about a shooter and multiple victims at the technology building around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

TYLER, Texas — Many colleges and universities across the state of Texas, including Tyler Junior College, were subject to a hoax active shooter threats Thursday morning.

The FBI calls this "swatting." which is making a fake 911 call to draw a response from law enforcement.

When CBS19 arrived on scene at both the main campus and West Campus, law enforcement was clearing both campuses making sure there was no actual threat.

"We were in class doing work when we got a notification on our email saying that there is a possible active shooter in the building," said TJC student Shaniah Mina.

That notification was sent out to students around 10:52 a.m.

"We were all really confused and were sitting on the ground trying to be quiet," said TJC student Sara Wilson.

Tyler police received a vague call about a shooter and multiple victims at a technology building around 10:30 a.m. Police first thought the location was on the West Campus. Within a couple of minutes, police arrived and found no threat. The area of concern quickly shifted to the Pirtle Building on the main campus.

"As a result of the our officers were responding to both of those locations to determine if those threats were real or if it was a threat," said TJC Police Chief Michael Seale.

In a statement to CBS19, Melinda Urbina with the FBI Dallas Field Office said, “The FBI is aware of hoax threats or swatting incidents that have occurred nationwide and throughout the state of Texas, including today in the Tyler area. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk."

Students got an all clear message around 11:13 a.m. after no threat was found at either campus.

"Even though they said campus is back open, it just doesn’t feel like it today," said TJC student Madison Beard.

A threat like this is something many TJC students couldn't imagine would happen to them.

"I don’t think nothing happens, especially at junior colleges. It’s not a big university, like why here," said TJC student Zalatiel Antonio.