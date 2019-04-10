TYLER, Texas — When the country found out about Amber Guyger's 10-year sentence for the murder of Botham Jean, it would be hard to believe anything could have become a bigger story than the sentence itself.

However, Botham's brother Brandt Jean's speech regarding forgiveness, as well as the emotional embrace between Brandt and Guyger, touched the hearts of millions of Americans. It also opened a discussion of forgiveness after murder.

RELATED: 'I forgive you': Botham Jean's brother, Amber Guyger embrace following witness impact statement

RELATED: Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for the murder of Botham Jean

In Tyler, members of the Race Relations Forum gathered to discuss the trial, verdict, sentence and the family's response.

Many at the forum expressed frustration at the outcome of the trial. While thankful she was found guilty, they believe 10 years is not enough for Guyger.

"There are people who will say that it was justice served, but one thing that is certainly true is that justice is not blind. It does have its own colored lenses,” Jeffrey Williams said.

"The more i understand of the context and the history, the more I sympathize with the outrage," Ellen O'Brien said. "Because this is not just this individual trial, this is enigmatic of injustice that has gone unmarked for far too long."

Still, some said they trust the jury did their diligence to be fair.

"I'm an attorney, so in terms of criminal trials, I believe that the jury put in a lot of thought into the verdict. I do, just based on the outcome," Beverly Russell said. "I think they just really heard the facts, applied the law to the facts and rendered a fair verdict."

What all agreed on were the touching show of compassion by Brandt Jean in his words and actions.

"I was thankful and saw that he could reach out and he had found healing, because the healing is for him. Here’s the other thing, as a black male, we’ve always been people who forgive. Here’s the reason: You have to forgive so you can go on and move forward," Williams said. "So, for him, he found and he was at a place where he could find that level of peace to move forward."

"I'm grateful for the demonstration of compassion and forgiveness and amazing heart, because I think that's what we need more of," O'Brien said. "I think that's where we have to start because once we get to know each other, we realize we're all on the same side of this."

Russell says Brandt Jean's action were a true test of faith that others can use to heal the community.

"If it was about his faith, Who are we to judge him? If that's how he chooses to represent his faith and his walk, then that's it," Russell explained. "If you believe what he said, then it was about love and, 'I love you, even though you did this to my brother, so let me demonstrate that.'"

While touched, both Williams and O'Brien say while heartwarming, the Jean's actions should not take away from the issue of race relations.

"It only takes a small rudder to turn a big ship, but you don’t turn it in one smooth motion. You take small moves. I consider yesterday a small move in turning the ship that we’re all on," Williams said. "Here are those of us, as myself, who say, ‘Okay we got a conviction. Some justice was done, but again, justice wasn’t blind. It was a conviction, and maybe this was just one of those movements in turning.’"

"It's a conversation people aren't comfortable having but in a facilitated, supported situation like this, it's amazing how much people find common ground and understanding," O'Brien said.

RELATED: 'You start with this': Judge Tammy Kemp gives Amber Guyger a Bible after sentencing

RELATED: Protests and prayers Wednesday night in the wake of Amber Guyger sentence

RELATED: Dale Hansen Commentary on Botham Jean and Amber Guyger: 'She would not have fired if he wasn't black. I don't think for a moment she shoots me'

RELATED: Day-by-day breakdown of the murder trial of Amber Guyger