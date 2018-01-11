TYLER — David Irwin was not merely a successful business. Irwin as not merely a community figure. Rather, he was someone who recognized his success in his professional life and donate time and money to better his community.

Irwin, who passed away Wednesday at 52, was the manager partner at Tyler Ford. His warm, conversational commercials on both television and radio made him instantly recognizable to Tyler residents.

Beyond his personality in the dealership or on the airwaves, Irwin tirelessly worked to better the community he loved. Most notably, he served the East Texas Crisis Center for more than 15 years. Each year, Irwin donated a special car for center's annual raffle. This year was a vintage Ford Thunderbird.

I admired David’s kindness and heart for helping those who have been so beaten down by life ……… He “gave” and then “gave more” Throughout the rest of my life whenever I think of David Irwin I will always think of Ephesians 3:20: “To him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us”…………..that was David Irwin. -Lana Peacock, East Texas Crisis Center

David Irwin was such an inspiration to so many people. His generosity and compassion for the East Texas Crisis Center and many other organizations in East Texas defined his character. When in the presence of David you could clearly see and hear his passion for the organizations he supported. Many, many people have benefited from David’s generosity and will continue to do so.-Jeremy Cozad, Cozad Insurance Group

“He was probably one of the most giving, wonderful men you would ever want to be around. He has given so much to this community…It’s a sad day for Tyler.”-Linda Rudd, Dakotas Chophouse

Below is the obituary for Irwin:

Memorial services for David Garland Irwin, age 52, of Lindale, Texas are scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Grace Community Church in Tyler, Texas with Dr. Bill Smythe, General Red Brown, and David Capps officiating. David died Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at his residence in Lindale. He was born in Henderson, Texas on July 11, 1966 to Garland Wilton and Jeanne (Ross) Irwin and was a longtime resident of Lindale. David served in the United States Army and was a managing partner of Tyler Ford. He was very well known as a generous and kind hearted philanthropist in his community where he was a longtime contributor to the East Texas Crisis Center, Therapet Animal Assisted Therapy along with many other charitable organizations. David was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lindale and was preceded in death by his grandparents, Imogene & Jack Ross (Noni and Granddaddy) and Lillian and Wilton Irwin (Mema and Granddaddy). David is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Tracy Irwin of Lindale, Texas; daughter, Katie Irwin of Dallas, Texas; son, David Irwin of Houston, Texas; parents, Garland & Jeanne Irwin of Lake Cherokee; twin sister, Deanne Irwin Monro of Houston, Texas; sister, Cindy Irwin of Houston, Texas; mother & father-in-law, Ollie and Karen Brown of Lindale, Texas; brother-in-law, Chad & Karen Brown of Lewisville, Texas; nieces, Ashton Irwin Harris, Shelby Haneline, Katherine Hammond, Emily Jennings and Robyn Brown; 8 great nieces and nephews and a host of other beloved family and friends. Donations may be made to the East Texas Crisis Center, 2401 Hughey Drive, Tyler, Texas 75701 or to Therapet, P.O. Box 130118, Tyler, Texas 75713.

