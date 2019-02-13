TYLER, Texas — Tragedy unites communities unlike any other event. Communities come together to pray for each other, comfort each other and lift each other up.

On Friday evening, a fire broke out at a home on 1805 Grand Avenue. Five people, including three children, were inside. Only two of the children survived.

Four days later, a humble makeshift memorial stands in front of the blackened yellow wood house.

On Tuesday, at Miles Chapel CME Church, people came together to pay tribute to all that was lost.

However, those gathered not only mourned the loss of the two adults and one child who died, but pray for the recovery of the two children recovering in the ICU.