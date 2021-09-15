Tyler could get $2.1 million for traffic signal, intersection improvements

Projects will include pedestrian improvements such as better curb ramps, pedestrian signals and push buttons and also work on traffic signals.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler City Council has entered a funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for five Highway Safety Improvement Program projects, including better curb ramps, pedestrian signals and push buttons and improved communication at intersections for better traffic flow.

The city of Tyler submitted and received approval for several projects as a part of the TxDOT 2020 HSIP call for projects. The HSIP is federally funded and depending on what roadways the project will affect, some costs will be paid for by TxDOT or the city.

Projects will include pedestrian improvements such as better curb ramps, pedestrian signals and push buttons and also work on traffic signals to improve communication at intersections for better traffic flow, Cameron Williams, city of Tyler traffic engineer, said.

“It's a great opportunity to leverage dollars that are coming from the federal government and from TxDOT to make the city's funds go further,” Williams said. “You’re looking at roughly $2.1 million or so in construction coming from the federal government and TxDOT to do these projects. That's a big deal for the city.”