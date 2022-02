"Updated to capture and tailor the program to smaller geographic areas and capture the infill type of housing that we’re seeing in Tyler."

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved amendments to a program that offers incentives to encourage infill development in northern Tyler.

The North End Residential Building Incentives Program was adopted in 2013 as part of the Tyler 1st Plan, said Kyle Kingma, city planning director.

Infill development is a process in which vacant or under-used property in urban areas that already are largely developed are used.