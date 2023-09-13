x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sewer lines to be rerouted across Tyler

Construction is set to begin next month and to be completed in Oct. 2024.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council approves budget with Precision Civil to build 13 sewer lines that will reroute in eight areas across the city of Tyler.

The construction project includes 700 miles of sewer lines to be restored as part of the Consent Decree with the Environmental Protection Agency to focus on Tyler's aging wastewater collection system and resulting discharges.

 Project Engineer Tiffany Currie said reroutes are necessary.

“Reroutes are typically needed because of excessive erosion of exposure in initial alignment the ease of access for maintenance in the future,” said Currie.

Construction is set to begin next month and to be completed in Oct. 2024.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out