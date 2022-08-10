Tyler council OK's upgrades for over 2 miles of sewer lines in north end

According to the city's statement, the project will be funded through water utility bonds.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council approved a $4 million contract to upgrade about two miles of the city's sewer system in the north end during its Wednesday morning meeting.

Through the contract with A.E. Shull and Company, upgrades will include constructing about 4,748 linear feet of 15-inch gravity sanitary sewer line and about 2,130 linear feet of 10-inch gravity sanitary sewer line, manholes, connections to existing sewer lines, pavement repairs, and appurtenances near the Caldwell Zoo and West Gentry Parkway, according to the city of Tyler.

The city said other updates are constructing about 4,377 linear feet of 12-inch gravity sanitary sewer line, manholes, connections to existing sewer lines, pavement repairs, and appurtenances along North Tenneha Avenue.

“This project will install larger infrastructure to collect and convey wastewater from that area to the wastewater treatment plant and prevent and minimize sanitary sewer overflows into the environment,” said Project Engineer Tiffany Currie.