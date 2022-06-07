Community resource officers helping to lower crime

Tyler PD created the initiative to provide extra resources to local residents and businesses.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department officially released their 2021 crime numbers. Compared to prior years, the results were consistent with no significant changes.

"We're happy with the trends that we're seeing here," said Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler. "We're not seeing huge spikes like in other parts of the country."

Tyler is quickly growing, bringing more people and businesses to the city daily. However, maintaining that level of safety with the continued growth is something that takes an extra effort.

"We want to make sure that as the City of Tyler grows, as more people come and move to Tyler, that we are providing a safe environment," Toler said.

In order to do so, they have "Community Resource Officers". Each officer is in charge of a specific area of Tyler, where they build relationships and provide extra help to those in the area.

Officer Bianca Smedley is one of the Community Resource Officers. But her area is even more significant for her.

"I grew up in this area. So, I have a connection with that. I know where all the small businesses are, I know the school," Smedley said.

Due to her familiarity, she provides something that not every city can, a dedicated officer for residents and businesses to use as a resource.

As a result, Officer Smedley hopes that having someone there for them can truly make the community safer, whether it be to report with confidence, or if they just need help with resources or any other matter.