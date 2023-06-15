Tyler Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center expands their services

TYLER, Texas — With its growing community, the Tyler Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center (TDHHC) has moved to another location and will host an open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday.

“The purpose of the open house… is to welcome everyone to our new office and a wonderful place where there’s no communication barrier,” said Susie Grona, founder of TDHHC. “This is our opportunity to show, educate and to give our clients, partners and supporters the opportunity to learn more about our wide range of services provided for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community in a fun and relaxed environment.”