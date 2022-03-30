Tyler doctor appointed to state's Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force

According to the Office of the Governor, the task force coordinates putting the state’s plan for prevention into place, early screening and diagnosis.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler doctor is one of two people that Gov. Greg Abbott appointed to the state's Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force.

Dr. Corey D. Ball, who is a nephrologist and president of the Centers for Kidney Care, serves as the chief of medicine and chief of nephrology for UT Health East Texas at Tyler. He is also a member of the UT Health East Texas at Tyler Medical Executive Committee.

According to the Office of the Governor, the task force coordinates putting the state’s plan for prevention into place, early screening, diagnosis, and management of chronic kidney disease and educates health care professionals.