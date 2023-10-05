Tyler Downtown Visitor Center unveils new 'grab and go' fridge supporting local businesses

Individuals interested in stopping by can head to the Visitor Center at 110 N. College Ave. in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — Located in Tyler's Downtown Visitors Center is a new 'Grab and Go' fridge ideal for anyone in need of a bite.

Some of the local businesses featured are Tuesday Takeout, Janie's Cakes, Gotta Graze and Cut Beef.

The selection of food is offered in small, medium and large portions with prices ranging from $7.99 to $12.

Some of the delicious offerings include chicken salad with pimento cheese, petite cakes, summer sausage and a charcuterie pack.