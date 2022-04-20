City of Tyler easing inspection, permit requirements for electrical, structural repairs following severe weather

It is highly recommended that residents hire licensed, insured, and bonded contractors to do any electrical work on their home after a loss of power.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on April 13, 2022.

The City of Tyler Development Services is easing electrical inspection requirements for residents and contractors.

The City is easing requirements for those who need power restored to their properties after the severe weather that occurred on April 12. Any resident or contractor that wants to take advantage of this service has until April 26.

Normally, contractors are required to have a permit before doing any electrical work for residential properties. Once the work is done, the City sends out electrical inspectors to review the work before Oncor restores any power to the residence.

To reduce the amount of time to restore power, electrical contractors can now do the work and then call Oncor to restore power once the work is complete. Once the work is complete, the contractors will need to obtain a service repair permit from the City.

The City's electrical inspectors will do a follow-up with a virtual or on-site inspection of the completed work. This easing of permits only applies to those who lost power on April 12. It is highly recommended that residents hire licensed, insured, and bonded contractors to do any electrical work on their home after a loss of power.

“This only applies to damages caused by the storm on April 12,” said Chief Building Official David Gibson. “Our number one priority is getting power back on. Building Services is doing whatever we can for homeowners with electrical damage. Allowing a licensed contractor to do the work and have Oncor restore the power will reduce the time residents are without power.”

The department has also relaxed requirements for residents who need repairs to structural damages following the April 12 severe weather. Residents and contractors are still required to get the proper permits, as the department needs to know the scope of the work, but detailed building plans are not necessary at this time.

Any repaired work will need to meet minimum code standards that were specified in the 2015 International Residential Code adopted by the City of Tyler, in addition to a required inspection.