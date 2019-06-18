TYLER, Texas — Driving down South Broadway Avenue in Tyler, you probably have noticed construction on the south side of the Broadway Square Mall.

The mall has decided to use the space Sears left vacant to add a new Dick's Sporting Goods in 2020, they announced Tuesday.

This expansion is just one example of how the retail sector in Tyler is growing as a whole.

"Tyler is a regional retail center," Tyler Economic Development Council President and CEO Tom Mullins said. "And even though our population for the city and [Smith] county is about 230,000, we draw from over 440,000 [people] in terms of what we call the primary retail trade area; people coming in here on a weekly basis to buy something."

In addition to the mall's expansion, Hobby Lobby, currently located at 1909 East Southeast Loop 323 in Tyler, will soon be housed in a new location.

The popular arts, crafts and home decor store is taking their inventory about two miles down the road to the former Macy's building, located at 4700 South Broadway Avenue. The site will also house Christian and education store, Mardel.

Macy's closed in 2017 after their parent company announced 100 stores were shutting down. The 100,000 square-foot retailer employed approximately 65 associates at the time of their closure.

Prior to housing Macy's, the building was home to Foley's department store which opened in 1981.

Hobby Lobby and Mardel are scheduled to open later this year.

The Tyler area is experiencing unemployment levels (2.9%) below the national average (3.8%) as new businesses continue to make their way into the area.

"If you look out further, what we call the total trade area where people maybe only come in once a month or back to school or Christmas, that's 820,000 population," Mullins said. "That's why we can support so much of this retail growth that's happening here."

As demand in the area expands, Tyler-area malls have responded.

"Our current mall is near capacity and is expanding," Mullins said. "And then we have the new outdoor mall [Village at Cumberland Park], further south at Broadway and Toll 49. They're on their way to adding over 700,000 square feet of new retail space," Mullins said.

In addition to Dick's Sporting Goods, HomeGoods and Party City will also soon call the Broadway Square Mall home. Party City is currently in the former Hasting's location, but will soon move to the mall.

"Broadway Square Mall is so excited to finally announce our new anchor: Dick's [Sporting Goods] will be coming first quarter of 2020," Broadway Square Mall Director of Marketing and Business Development Candace Foster said. "And then along with that, we will have more redevelopment on the south end of our parking lot."

In addition to the new retail space, the mall will be adding new food options, as well.

"We have a few restaurant pads in the parking lot and those will be announced soon," Foster said.

The goal of these renovations is to keep up with the growing retail demand in Tyler.

"Tyler is a booming community and we're so thankful for our shoppers and people that come to shop at Broadway Square Mall, and we're excited to just add more options for them," Foster said.

For updates on the Broadway Square Mall's expansion plan, click here.