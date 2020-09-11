Tyler employee reflects on 20 years working for the City of Tyler

"I look at it and I'm like, I can't believe it," said Jordan. "I'm the one who did that."

TYLER, Texas — What marks a work milestone? One month? One year? Ten years? All can be- but what if we told you about one man who just hit 20 years.

For 20 years, Michael Jordan has worked as a groundskeeper for the City of Tyler. And when he hears people at the parks or his co-workers compliment something he's worked on, it brings a smile to his face.

"The comfort of somebody appreciating the work that you do, and that they actually see it and you know, it just feels really good," said Jordan.

Jordan is 49-years-old and has two kids ages 21 and 19. He moved to Whitehouse with his parents when he was 10 -years-old and has lived there since.

He describes himself as a man who can fix just about anything that is asked of him from cutting trees to welding to his personal favorite of working on the irrigation systems. But it didn't start out like that.

When he first began he didn't know how to do any of it, but now after countless experiences and friends made along the way, he's learned more than he ever could have imagined.

"I look at it and I'm like, I can't believe it," said Jordan. "I'm the one who did that."

Jordan is prideful about his work but his co-workers describe him as a humble man. Jose Barboza has worked with Jordan for the past three years and described him not only as a hard worker but as a good friend.

"He showed me about how to maintain fields, how to chalk them how run the lines, how to rake and stuff like that made me feel welcome," said Barboza. "So he's that type of person."