SURVEY SAYS: Tyler family competes on Family Feud, episode to air on CBS19

The episode will air on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 3 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler family will be competing on a Family Feud episode Tuesday afternoon and survey says they're a bundle of joy who are feeling like superstars.

The Sherfield family said after being on Family Feud they felt closer as a family. The episode officially airs at 3 p.m. While they won't spill the beans and tell us if they won, they did share what it was like to be a part of the long-running game show.

"You forget you are in nationwide TV and (Steve Harvey's) making laugh and making you feel comfortable ... he’s a down to earth guy," contestant Rosie Sherfield said.

In the show, contestants have to answer questions from a survey. The most common answer gets the most points, but sometimes those answers aren’t as common as people think they are. Many contestants go blank thinking of the right answer.

"You might be a little bit nervous going into it, but once you get in there it’s game time," contestant Reginald Wood said.

Sherfield and Wood said they felt comfortable having fun in the show because of the energy Steve Harvey brought. One would think the hardest part of the process would be thinking of an answer – but Reginald Wood said it was getting to the recordings was the most difficult part!

"Getting on the flight. I’m not to fond of flying. It was alright," Reginald Wood said.

If you’ve watched the show – or played along while watching it – you know there are some interesting questions that Harvey will ask. What’s more interesting are the answers from contestants.