Tyler man plays violin on street corners to support family

TYLER, Texas — It's no secret many Texans have encountered financial hardships leading some to work numerous jobs in order to make ends meet.

One Tyler man is using his talent of violin playing to support his family.

Nearly every day, you can find Douglas Hansen doing what he loves -- playing the violin -- at the corner of S. Broadway Ave. and Chimney Rock Dr. for passing motorists.

"I'm not offering them something physical that they can take with them, I'm offering them a single moment," Hansen said. "I play the violin to make ends meet."

Each melody played is to support his family.

"I'm mainly doing this to put my wife through school, I think it's the right thing to do as a husband," Hansen said. "I have one 5-year-old; he actually turns 6 next week. I need to make sure to take care of everything that's precious to me in whatever way I can."

On top of that, Hansen is already working two jobs -- one at Ichiban Ramen and the other at Tyler Music Academy.

"My favorite saying that I made up is when you're poor or struggling, you get really good at whatever you put your mind to and become the best at it," Hansen said.

Hansen uses motivation and positivity to ensure he delivers a soulful performance for drivers to listen to at every red light.

"I've got one minute to impress people most of the time," Hansen said. "If I don't impress people, then they've not even going to tip a quarter. I'm just grateful when people roll down their windows to listen."

With each opportunity Hansen gets to play his violin, he wants drivers to do more than listen. He wants them to feel.

"I feel resentment, sadness, desperation and hope," Hansen said. "It's definitely a good smidge of hope in a lot of the music I play."

It's that hope that keeps him going.

"My favorite conversations are when people ask me how I've been, or they say, like, 'I've been looking for you'," Hansen said. "It's little things like that make me happy and make it not so horrible to be out here."

Hansen also carries a personal item with him while performing on the street corners.