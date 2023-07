"I'm just a dad helping put his wife through school," Hansen said.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler resident Douglas Hansen works two jobs to support his family, but it's not enough to make ends meet, so he plays a violin on street corners.

When Hansen isn't working at Tyler Music Academy and Ichiban Raman, he can often be found at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Chimney Rock Drive, bowing a mournful melody for motorists at red lights.