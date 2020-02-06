TYLER, Texas — A Tyler favorite is closing their doors for good.

According to El Charro on the Ridge, they have decided to permanently close.

El Charro on the Ridge opened in their current location, at 6899 Oak Hill Boulevard, in 2014 and provided traditional Gilbert's El Charro dishes, as well new culinary selections.

Management says all El Charro on the Ridge gift cards and coupons will now be honored at Manny’s Tex-Mex Cafe, located at 1433 South Beckham Avenue in Tyler.

Manny's Tex-Mex

Back in May, another sister eatery, Manny's Mucho Taco, also closed. The restaurant announced the closure was due to COVID-19.

RELATED: Manny's Mucho Taco to close doors permanently

HISTORY

In June 2013, both Gilbert's El Charro restaurants in Tyler shut down after nearly 70 years in business. El Charro was one of the oldest family-owned restaurants in the area.

The original El Charro on Erwin Street open in 1952. Ten years later, El Charro No. 2 opened on Fifth Street—but was rebuilt in 1997 following a fire.