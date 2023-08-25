Tyler Film Festival announces 2023 lineup, schedule for three-day event

The genres include comedy, drama, documentary, science fiction and more.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Film Festival has announced its lineup of short films for this year's three-day event in September.

The festival will be held from Sept. 7 to 9 at Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler. Tickets are on sale at TylerFilmFest.com and LibertyTyler.com. Passes for each night range from $10 to $15 or people can purchase a three-day pass for $25.

Selected films must be 15 minutes or less. The genres include comedy, drama, documentary, science fiction and more.

The schedule and lineup includes:

Young Filmmakers Night - Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

Crossing Tides - Director Gabriel Liam Cook Henk

Bright Eyes - Director Carolina Rodriguez

From the Top - Director Ian Dunnahoo

The Innocent - Directors India Mitchell and Ella Hillstead

Round 1 - Directors Mathew Lee Ward and Christian Castillo

Boxed - Director Jet Seidler Sullivan

Me - Director Claire Paige Grace

Peach Lane - Director Karsyn Doxey

Everywhere Else Night - Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

The Last Word - Director Graham Alexander

Journey to Reformation - Director Jeffrey Scott Richards

In The Path of Shadows - Director Taylor S Doose

LIVE - Director Mara Tamkovich

Texas Night and Award Reception - Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

These are the Moments - Director Joey Nicotra

Steady Hands - Director Grayson Lackey

It's A Good Day - Director Tim Frost

Pap Trap - Director Rachel Napolitano

First Impressions - Director Michael Charron

HIT - Director Hayden Rhodes

Dallas Marvels - Director Todd Kent

Written In Ink - Director Cordelaine Kline

Loteria - Director Maximillian Wright

Strings - Director Rodrigo Moreno-Fernandez

What Lies Within - Director Joey Nicotra

Looking Back - Director Michael Charron

The award reception will be at Plaza Tower, where the winners will be announced and presented with their awards.

More information can be found at TylerFilmFest.com or by following Tyler Film Fest on Facebook and Instagram.