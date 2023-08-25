Tyler Film Festival announces 2023 lineup, schedule for three-day event

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Film Festival has announced its lineup of short films for this year's three-day event in September.
The festival will be held from Sept. 7 to 9 at Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler. Tickets are on sale at TylerFilmFest.com and LibertyTyler.com. Passes for each night range from $10 to $15 or people can purchase a three-day pass for $25.
Selected films must be 15 minutes or less. The genres include comedy, drama, documentary, science fiction and more.
The schedule and lineup includes:
Young Filmmakers Night - Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.
- Crossing Tides - Director Gabriel Liam Cook Henk
- Bright Eyes - Director Carolina Rodriguez
- From the Top - Director Ian Dunnahoo
- The Innocent - Directors India Mitchell and Ella Hillstead
- Round 1 - Directors Mathew Lee Ward and Christian Castillo
- Boxed - Director Jet Seidler Sullivan
- Me - Director Claire Paige Grace
- Peach Lane - Director Karsyn Doxey
Everywhere Else Night - Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
- The Last Word - Director Graham Alexander
- Journey to Reformation - Director Jeffrey Scott Richards
- In The Path of Shadows - Director Taylor S Doose
- LIVE - Director Mara Tamkovich
Texas Night and Award Reception - Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
- These are the Moments - Director Joey Nicotra
- Steady Hands - Director Grayson Lackey
- It's A Good Day - Director Tim Frost
- Pap Trap - Director Rachel Napolitano
- First Impressions - Director Michael Charron
- HIT - Director Hayden Rhodes
- Dallas Marvels - Director Todd Kent
- Written In Ink - Director Cordelaine Kline
- Loteria - Director Maximillian Wright
- Strings - Director Rodrigo Moreno-Fernandez
- What Lies Within - Director Joey Nicotra
- Looking Back - Director Michael Charron
The award reception will be at Plaza Tower, where the winners will be announced and presented with their awards.
For questions, reach out to LibertyHall@TylerTexas.com. This year's festival is sponsored by Dobbs & Porter, True Vine Brewing, Plaza Tower, CBS19, Harvey's Festival of Fear and the Texas Film Commission.
More information can be found at TylerFilmFest.com or by following Tyler Film Fest on Facebook and Instagram.
Some films have mature content, and parents are encouraged to use discretion and use the festival schedule and program guide for film content.
