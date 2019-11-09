TYLER, Texas — Diversity is on the mind of the Tyler fire chief as he looks ahead into the future of the department.

Chief David Coble has been with the department for three years.

In addition to his time in Tyler, Chief Coble has more than three decades of experience, including working in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"I enjoy what I do," Coble said. "I enjoy giving back. I've been a trainee instructor and having been part of that growth of the department and the future of the department is an exciting thing to be a part of."

As chief, he hopes to bring a wider range of firefighters with more race and gender diversity.

"We wouldn't change the test," Coble said. "We wouldn't change the state law, we would still hire from the highest to the lowest number. There wouldn't be any leverage given one way or the other, no special treatment, just an opportunity."

But one thing that will change, Coble says, is the way they test recruits, going from a certified to what's called 'open test.'

In its current format, potential firefighters need a fire protection certification as well as to be a certified EMT. They also must take the national registry test prior to sitting for the exam.

Coble says with the 'open test,' potential firefighters must be 18 years old, have a high school diploma and have not yet reached their 36th birthday upon sitting for the exam.

According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, of the current roster of firefighters in Tyler only two are African American and three Hispanics. There are no also women in the department.

"We would like women to consider it as an opportunity," Coble said.

He says there are equal opportunities to become a firefighter for men and women.

"We're here if you want to serve the citizens of Tyler," Coble said. "We'd love to have you of all creeds, gender and races. We'd love to have you make an attempt to join the Tyler Fire Department."