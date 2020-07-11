Tyler fire crews investigate fire at Greenberg Smoked Turkey; company to temporarily suspend orders

Because of the fire, customer orders from the East Texas iconic factory have been halted for the time being.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler firefighters and investigators are continuing their efforts to "piece together a timeline" after a Friday night explosion and fire at the world-famous Greenberg Smoked Turkey, Inc. in Tyler.

Because of the fire, customer orders from the East Texas iconic factory have been halted for the time being, according to a message on the company's Facebook page.

Crews first came to the facility at about 8:30 p.m. to see black smoke coming out of the freezer buildings and debris in the street. Multiple units responded that night, and new crews have come in to assist Saturday and into coming days.