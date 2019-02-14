TYLER, Texas — Nearly a week ago, a Tyler family was devastated by a tragic fire that claimed the lives of three and injured two more.

On Thursday, the Tyler Fire Department released the identities of five family members who were in the home at 1805 North Grand Avenue when the fire started.

According to the TFD, Christopher Anderson, 40, and 1-year-old Cambryn Anderson were both pronounced dead on Saturday.

On Sunday, Sharon Brown, 60, passed away from her injuries.

Two children, Camden Anderson, 6, and Collin Anderson, 2, are recovering in a Fort Worth hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

