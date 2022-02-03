Tyler Fire Dept. responds to multiple structure fires during severe weather

Both locations of the fires were handled with no major damage.

Fire #1

The first fire was reported at 3:28 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at 125 E. Gold Street. Residents were able to escape before Tyler firefighters arrived and used a portable fire extinguisher to minimize a fire coming from one of the bedrooms.

Cause of the fire

The fire started at the end of a bed resulting from an overloaded extension cord. All units were cleared as no injuries were reported.

Fire #2

The second fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. at the Petal Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located at 900 S. Baxter Ave.

A call to the fire dept. said smoke was noticeable in the structure as employees evacuated the building. When members of the Tyler Fire Dept. arrived, smoke continued to pour out of the building. Officials said the nursing staff then alerted the first responders that the two-alarm fire had been put out with a portable fire extinguisher.

Cause of the fire

The fire started in a patient's room as window curtains caught on fire.

Firefighters made sure the fire was contained, then began clearing out smoke from the building. First responders, including EMS personnel, examined one person, but no one required a trip to the hospital.