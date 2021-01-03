Tyler Fire Department investigating 2 overnight fires

The fires were both extinguished with no injuries reported.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler firefighters worked two fires Sunday evening and Monday morning. Both fires resulted in significant damage to the buildings, which were unoccupied at the time.

According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the first fire was located at Rudy’s Mexican Restaurant at 813 Lindsey Lane.

The call was received Sunday at 10:15 p.m. and heavy smoke conditions were reported by the first unit resulting in the call for a second alarm response.

The fire was mostly located in the kitchen but was able to spread to some areas of the building.

Five engines and a Ladder Company, along with a Battalion Chief and an Investigator responded to the scene.

A second structure fire was reported at 3:30 a.m. Monday morning. The fire was located at a residential property in the 2500 block of Alta Mira Drive, according to Findley.

The building was utilized as a gym and banquet hall for the residence and was heavily involved in flames and already collapsed when firefighters arrived.

Five engines and a Ladder Company, along with a Battalion Chief and an Investigator responded to the two-alarm fire.

Both fires remain under investigation.