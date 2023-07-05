Tyler fire marshal appointed for same role at Smith County

Paul Findley becomes the first permanent holder of the Smith County fire marshal position since Jay Brooks' resignation in October.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley was appointed to become the next Smith County fire marshal during the county commissioners court meeting Wednesday morning.

Chad Hogue has been serving as interim fire marshal for Smith County. Brooks said in September he took a job as a software developer in the private sector.

According to the city of Tyler website, Findley has over 25 years of experience in the fire service. He has certifications as a master firefighter, master fire inspector, master arson investigator and fire instructor with the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.