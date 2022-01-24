Local Fire Marshal helps 6 people during house fire in Tyler

"One positive is that the smoke detectors did start working as smoke began filling up the house," said Findley.

TYLER, Texas — Fire Marshal Paul Findley is considered a local hero.

On Monday morning around 7 a.m., the Tyler Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of S. Peach Avenue, and Findley was first to arrive on the scene. While driving to a scheduled meeting at work when he heard a loud boom, similar to an explosion sound. Upon driving towards the sound, he approached a large cloud of smoke coming from a house.

Findley went to the residence to alert three other adults and two children to make their way out as smoke began filling the house.

Authorities say the fire originated from a space heater in a carport/storage room, which then spread into the attic of the house. However, firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly and ventilated the house.

The fire caused minimal damage to the house.