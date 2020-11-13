x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Tyler Fire Marshal's Office investigating cause of early morning fire

According to the TFD, the fire broke out at a vacant building at 2010 East Gentry Pkwy.
Credit: CBS19

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Friday morning structure fire.

According to the TFD, the fire broke out at a vacant building at 2010 East Gentry Pkwy.

The TFD says the initial call was received at 5:44 a.m., with witnesses seeing smoke and flames coming from the building. Arriving units found fire in the building and quickly extinguished the blaze. 

The fire was brought under control at 6:05 a.m.  

No injuries were reported. 

Investigators with the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the cause and will release further information as it becomes available. 

RELATED: BODY CAM VIDEO: House destroyed, family dog missing after overnight fire in Lufkin

RELATED: Sheriff’s office: Fire call to Gregg County Jail due to roof work