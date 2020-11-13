Tyler Fire Marshal's Office investigating cause of early morning fire

According to the TFD, the fire broke out at a vacant building at 2010 East Gentry Pkwy.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Friday morning structure fire.

The TFD says the initial call was received at 5:44 a.m., with witnesses seeing smoke and flames coming from the building. Arriving units found fire in the building and quickly extinguished the blaze.

The fire was brought under control at 6:05 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators with the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the cause and will release further information as it becomes available.