Tyler firefighters respond to fire damages on Top Hill Drive

The residence was occupied by one person, who was able to evacuate from the structure after awakening to a popping noise and noticing the fire.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler firefighters responded to a structure fire on Thursday afternoon at 609 Top Hill Drive around noon.

The first units on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the home. Five firefighting engines arrived to help extinguish the fire, including a ladder truck, a Battalion Chief, and two investigators.

The fire was brought under control at 1:03 p.m., and all units were clear from the scene around 4:12 p.m.

Investigators with the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire originated in the kitchen. Cooking oil was left unattended atop an electric glass top range and ignited, spreading to nearby combustibles. Smoke alarms were present in the home.