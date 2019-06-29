TYLER, Texas — Friday morning, members of the Tyler Fire Department and Police Departments presented a check for $2,608 to the Tyler Type 1 Diabetes Foundation.

The money was raised in a softball tournament 'Battle of the Badges' between members of the two Tyler first responder departments. The first-ever game was played on June 1 at Lindsey Park.

Money was raised through raffles, sales of shirts, concessions, and player entry fees, as well as sponsorships.

Tyler Type One Diabetes foundation does awareness support groups, and offer education classes for families dealing with type one diabetes.

Members of the Tyler FD and Tyler Police Jimmy Toler presented the check to Sarah Wilson, executive director of the foundation along with a number of children who benefit from the foundations' work.

"We are really grateful they did that because not only was it a super fun day, but it really got some eyes on our cause that wouldn't normally have even realized that we exist in the Tyler area," Wilson said.

The fire department won out of the three softball competitions.

The departments plan to make this an annual event.

To know more about the foundation you can visit their Facebook page.