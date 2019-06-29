TYLER, Texas — On Friday morning, Tyler-area first responders presented a $2,608 check to the Tyler Type 1 Diabetes Foundation.

The money was raised through "Battle of the Badges" softball tournament between Tyler police and firefighters. The inaugural game took place June 1 at Lindsey Park.

Money was raised through raffles, sales of shirts, concessions, player entry fees and sponsorships.

The Tyler Type 1 Diabetes Foundation provides support groups and offers education classes for families dealing with type 1 diabetes.

Officers and firefighters presented the check to the foundation's executive director, Sarah Wilson, along with a number of children who benefit from the foundations' work.

"We are really grateful they did that because not only was it a super fun day, but it really got some eyes on our cause that wouldn't normally have even realized that we exist in the Tyler area," Wilson said.

The departments plan to make this an annual event.

To leran more about the foundation, you can visit their Facebook page.