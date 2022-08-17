Tyler gang member sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison for firearm violation

Hawkins is a member of the Eight Trey Gangster Crips and a felon with five prior convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler gang member has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Brandon Deshun Hawkins, 36, was sentenced to 37 months Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm last September.

Court documents state he was stopped while driving on South Vine Street in Tyler on Oct. 13, 2020 and then arrested on outstanding warrants. During the traffic stop, Hawkins threw a plastic bag with marijuana from the car, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

While searching his vehicle, officers located a pistol between the driver's seat and center console. Further investigation showed Hawkins is a member of the Eight Trey Gangster Crips and a felon with five prior convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from a 2008 Tyler shooting, the DOJ statement read.

Because Hawkins is a convicted felon, he's not allowed to have firearms or ammunition.