Local gardening shop to host beekeeping class Saturday

TYLER, Texas — Tyler gardening store and nursery Plants of Texas is bringing back its buzzing beginner beekeeping class this Saturday for people to learn about safety and hives from a bee expert.

The class will be held at the business, located at 4301 Watson St., under a tent at 9 a.m. Topics will include personal protective equipment and safety, the hive components and tools needed, and what's inside a hive (comb, propolis, worker bees, drones and queens).

Participants will get to purchase a small hive and bee box at this class. Both of these will have to be picked up at a later date.

"Plants of Texas is excited to make all your bee dreams come true in one stop," the business said in the event description.