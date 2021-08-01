Tyler gets shoutout in new Brad Paisley song

Paisley was joined in writing the song by Lee Thomas Miller and Ross Copperman.

We're used to hearing country songs about Amarillo and Nashville, but what about Tyler?

Well, Brad Paisley gave a shoutout to the Rose City in his new song "City of Music."

The opening lyrics are as follows:

"The karaoke queen of Tyler, Texas, outgrew her little pond...



She packed up her car, took the Church Street exit on half a tank of broken songs...



Hit the ground runnin' on Broadway while she's waitin' on her dream to come true...



Someone's gotta tend the bars, someone's gotta sell the boots in the City of Music..."

