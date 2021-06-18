Tyler girl passes on birthday presents, instead asks for fans to donate to PATH

But one Tyler girl decided she wanted to help out those suffering in the heat this summer.



"So one day I picked up Aniston from school and it was really hot and she got in the car and she said, 'it’s really hot in here,'" Sara Register said. "And I used that to start the conversation about how the summer was going to be hot and there were people in our community that didn’t have air conditioners in their home and how could we give back to them to help them. Then we started talking about her birthday coming up and how she always gets more presents than what is really needed."