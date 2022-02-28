x
Tyler Go Red for Women Woman of Impact nominees revealed

Younger generations of women, Gen Z and Millennials, are less likely to be aware that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat.

TYLER, Texas —
The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, recently announced the 2022 Woman of Impact nominees for the Tyler area.

Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s signature movement to encourage heart health awareness and harnesses the energy, passion and power of women to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease.

Younger generations of women, Gen Z and Millennials, are less likely to be aware that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat. That’s why it’s important for all women to take charge of their heart health and encourage others to do the same, the American Heart Association said.

